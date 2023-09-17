Deputy minister Teo Nie Ching says the bill will ensure action can be taken against any type of offence, particularly cybercrimes.

KULAI: The communications and digital ministry expects to table the proposed amendments to the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 in Parliament early next year.

Its deputy minister, Teo Nie Ching, said the law, formulated in 1998, was being reviewed by agencies under the ministry through engagements with relevant stakeholders.

“We feel it is time for a review to ensure there are adequate provisions under the law to take action against any type of offence, particularly cybercrimes.

“If we are not able to table it this year, we will do it next year,” she told reporters after the screening of the “Malbatt: Misi Bakara” movie at TGV Aeon Mall here today.

Teo said there was proof that artificial intelligence (AI) was being misused in some cases such as scams.

For instance, scammers can use AI to mimic a person’s voice and appearance to fool family members and close friends, she said.

Teo said the proposed amendments will include enhancing the responsibility of service providers as well.

She was commenting on Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain’s remarks yesterday on the need for a review of Malaysia’s current laws on cybercrimes to cover elements of cheating via computer software and devices.

Razarudin was quoted as saying that cybercrimes were expected to be on the rise in tandem with fast-paced technology, especially with the use of AI.

Separately, Teo said the ministry would expand the installation of the Starlink satellite devices in Sabah and Sarawak, especially in rural areas.

She said two of the devices were installed in Bau and Julau, Sarawak, this month.

This brings the total to seven Starlink devices installed so far, with the rest in Johor, Perak, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

“As for the remaining three satellite devices ordered, we plan to instal them in Sabah and are in the midst of identifying the locations,” she said.

Teo said the use of the 10 devices would be monitored to evaluate their feasibility before their use is expanded further.

It was reported that MCMC had ordered 30 Starlink devices but only 10 had been delivered.

The government hopes the devices will be able to serve as a temporary solution to improve internet access in locations with poor or weak connection.

Each unit costs RM11,613 and acts as a Wi-Fi hotspot, with a coverage distance of about 100m.