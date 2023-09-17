Police nab 24 foreign and local individuals in raids on two entertainment centres.

PETALING JAYA: The police have arrested 24 foreign and local individuals for providing guest relations officers (GRO) services in a raid on two entertainment centres in Cheras.

Bukit Aman’s criminal investigation department (CID) said the suspects used foreign agents, or “mummies”, to attract customers, who are predominantly foreigners, Sinar Harian reported.

The entertainment centres were also found to be operating without licences during the raids on Thursday, he said.

“Investigations found that both the raided premises employed ‘mummies’, or foreign women, to assist customers in obtaining the GRO services.” the CID was quoted as saying in a statement.

“They also sold garlands which customers could ‘gift’ to selected GROs, and payment ranging from RM100 to RM1,000 could be made directly to the chosen women.”

The report said the premises were located among shophouses and equipped with closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.