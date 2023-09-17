A video of the incident showed the officer was thrown back several metres after the motorcyclist crashed into him.

PETALING JAYA: Police are investigating an incident where a motorcyclist rammed into a road transport department (JPJ) officer while attempting to flee a roadblock at the Seremban-Port Dickson highway this morning.

A video of the 11am incident has gone viral, showing the moment the JPJ officer was thrown back several metres after the motorcyclist crashed into him.

The officer reportedly suffered injuries to his neck, arms and legs, but was allowed to recuperate at home after being treated at Port Dickson Hospital.

In a statement, JPJ said checks found that the motorcyclist did not have valid insurance or a driving licence. His licence had expired in 2012.

His motorcycle was seized by JPJ after the incident.

“A police report was filed (against the motorcyclist) and he was handed over to the Port Dickson police’s traffic enforcement and investigation division to assist in their probe,” it said.

JPJ added that the man was being probed for riding his motorcycle in a reckless and dangerous manner.

Port Dickson police chief Aidi Sham Mohamed said the youth was being detained under Section 353 of the Penal Code for using criminal force against a civil servant to prevent him from carrying out his duties.

He said the suspect also had previous convictions for criminal activities and drug offences.

“He will be brought to the Port Dickson magistrates’ court tomorrow to be remanded for further investigations.”