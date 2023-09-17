Traders to enjoy wholesale price of RM160 for 50kg in move to help consumers deal with rising costs.

PETALING JAYA: The government has agreed to give discounts to traders who import white rice (BPI) to help consumers deal with rising prices.

The director-general of the agriculture and food security ministry’s padi and rice regulatory division, Azman Mahmood, said this would allow food business operators to buy imported white rice at a wholesale price of RM160 for 50kg.

In addition to other measures taken including increasing supplies in major supermarkets, he said, the ministry has agreed to issue 103 wholesale licences to small-scale traders, Harian Metro reported.

“We have ensured supplies at 41 Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) outlets and 1,400 farmers’ organisation outlets nationwide.

“There is no issue with supplies, and we are working to address this problem for the benefit of all,” he said.

Azman also said Basmathi rice would remain subject to the floating price system as determined by the market.