State executive councillor Jafni Shukor says the value of these properties is expected to rise to RM1 billion.

JOHOR BAHRU: The state government aims to complete five sick projects and one abandoned project involving 1,776 units with a property value of RM682.66 million by next year.

Housing and local government committee chairman Jafni Shukor said this would be done through the special state panel for sick and abandoned projects.

This panel involves the Johor State Housing Development Corporation (PKPJ), 16 local authorities and all technical agencies.

Jafni expected the value of these sick and abandoned projects, once completed, to reach RM1 billion by next year.

He said the state government had successfully revived six sick projects over the past two years. These involved 1,073 residential units with a property value of RM260.75 million.

He also said the owners of a rehabilitated abandoned project here were expected to receive their keys to their homes next month.