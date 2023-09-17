Amanah’s Khalid Samad claims PN’s chances of winning GE16 grows dimmer the longer the unity government is in power.

PETALING JAYA: An Amanah leader has ridiculed a Perikatan Nasional man’s warning of more Selamatkan Malaysia rallies in Perak and Penang if the government ignores demands over Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s conditional discharge on 47 graft charges.

Amanah communications director Khalid Samad claimed that PN was resorting to holding demonstrations to draw the sympathy of the people in order to maintain its relevance.

The former Shah Alam MP claimed that PN knows its chances of winning the 16th general election is growing dimmer the longer the unity government is in Putrajaya.

“PN has to keep moving to threaten the unity government, because the longer it is in power, the better they (parties in the unity government) work together,” he told FMT.

Khalid said PN needed to keep its rhetoric going in hopes that the cooperation between Pakatan Harapan and other parties that form the federal government would end.

Earlier today, Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz, a member of the Selamatkan Malaysia rally’s organising committee, said more pressure would be put on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Putrajaya if they ignore the movement’s demands.

The Bersatu member said more rallies could be held in Permatang Pauh, Penang, and Bagan Datuk, Perak.

Khalid said he was puzzled by PN urging Putrajaya not to interfere with matters under the purview of the attorney-general but at the same time, demanding Zahid be charged again. “What do they actually want?” he asked.

The former federal minister said the best way forward for the country is for the attorney-general to explain the matter to a parliamentary committee or at a forum.

He said the opposition’s demands were based on the assumption that the decision to give Zahid a conditional discharge was due to interference from the executive.

“However, this remains an assumption until now.”

The prime minister has insisted on several occasions that he had no hand in the court’s decision and that the attorney-general’s chambers had acted independently in handling the case.