Anwar Ibrahim said the issue was one of several he discussed during his meeting with Chinese premier Li Qiang today.

NANNING: Malaysia and China have agreed to have continuous and open communications over the South China Sea issue to ensure the situation on the ground is always peaceful, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the South China Sea issue was one of several that he discussed during his meeting with Chinese premier Li Qiang today.

Anwar also said Li had voiced his support for the Asean centrality concept (which emphasises the grouping as a dominant regional platform) to tackle the issue of international security in the region and also supported a free Asean bloc.

During today’s meeting, Anwar also brought up the situation in Myanmar and the repatriation of Rohingya refugees.

“Premier Li shared the concept of a community for a shared future for mankind, which stresses on principles of openness, civility, inclusiveness and mutual respect in dealing with bilateral, regional and international cooperation.

“These values are consistent with those of Malaysia Madani,” he said in a statement issued today in conjunction with his working visit here while attending the 20th China-Asean Expo.

Anwar said that in general, Malaysia supported universal values, including poverty eradication, the fight for justice and sustainable development.

Anwar also said he had once again invited Chinese president Xi Jinping and Li for an official visit to Malaysia in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations in 2024.

Various activities have been planned by both Malaysia and China to mark the anniversary.

On Malaysia’s involvement in China’’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Anwar said this should not give the impression that Malaysia’s attention to countries, such as the US, Europe, India and Australia would diminish.

Instead, Malaysia will continue to strengthen its relations with them, he said.

Anwar said Malaysia was being pragmatic as China is an economic superpower with significant investments in Malaysia. “The country has remained as Malaysia’s top trade partner for the past 14 consecutive years.”