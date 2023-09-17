The signing of the memoranda of understanding was witnessed by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and several other ministers.

NANNING: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim witnessed the signing of three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth a total of RM19.84 billion between Malaysian and Chinese companies, here, today.

Also present were investment, trade and industry minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz, local government development minister Nga Kor Ming, deputy foreign affairs minister Mohamad Alamin, and deputy agriculture and food security minister Chan Foong Hin.

According to the Prime Minister’s Department, the first MoU, involving an estimated investment of RM15 billion (US$5.2 billion), was signed between Citaglobal Bhd and Shanghai Sus Environment to explore collaboration in developing waste-to-energy power plants, primarily in Malaysia.

The second MoU, worth about RM2.34 billion (US$500 million), was inked between PM Access World and Beibu Gulf Port Group.

It involves warehousing and logistics cooperation between the two companies in supporting the region’s New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor for economic and trade cooperation between Guangxi and Malaysia.

The third MoU, with a potential export value of RM2.5 billion, was signed by Sime Darby Oils International Ltd and GuangXi Beibu Gulf International Port Group.

The MoU is for cooperation to build a trading and distribution centre for refined palm oil and shortening in Qinzhou, China, with an estimated annual transaction volume of 500,000 tonnes.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, is currently on a working visit to Nanning at the invitation of Chinese premier Li Qiang to attend the 20th China-Asean Expo (CAEXPO).