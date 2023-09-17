More than 5,000 fill Stadium Perpaduan in Kuching for the celebration, embodying the slogan ‘Segulai Sejalai’, which means ‘Onward Together’.

PETALING JAYA: More than 5,000 people gathered at Stadium Perpaduan in Kuching, Sarawak, last night, invigorating the Malaysia Day 2023 celebrations while embodying the spirit of “Segulai Sejalai”, which translates to “Onward Together.”

The celebration was attended by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg and Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor, who also took part in the symbolic signing of the Special Malaysia Day 2023 Book (Buku Khas Sambutan Hari Malaysia 2023).

Also present were the acting Sarawak governor Asfia Awang Nassar, Cabinet members, and leaders from the Sarawak and Sabah state governments.

The event kicked off with a performance themed “Overture-Soul of Malaysia”, symbolising the unity of Malaysia’s three main regions – peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak.

This creative concept was a collaboration among multiple institutions, including the national department of culture and arts of Sarawak, Sekolah Seni Malaysia Sarawak, and the state fire and rescue department.

The event was enlivened by a parade featuring the Malaysian flag, carried by a convoy from the information department, and raised by the navy.

Afiq Fadhli Narawi, the Sarawak State Youth Icon for 2023, led the recitation of the Rukun Negara.

He was joined by 60 youths, commemorating 60 years of Malaysia’s formation.

Adding to the festivities was a special musical presentation called “Segulai Sejalai”, which was divided into three thematic segments.

The segments collectively encapsulated the diverse but unified spirit of Malaysia, focusing on themes like cultural sustainability and religious integrity.

The whole event celebrated unity, community, and the multifaceted identity of the Malaysian people.