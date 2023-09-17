Melaka chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh says there are also plans to build an international standard remote control car sports circuit and a caravan park.

ALOR GAJAH: An extreme sports recreation park is to be opened to restore Tanjung Bidara’s status as a renowned vacation destination, says Melaka chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said various programmes and extreme sports activities will be organised there to attract youths and extreme sports enthusiasts to choose Tanjung Bidara as their preferred destination.

“We also plan to build an international standard remote control car sports circuit and a caravan park.

“These efforts aim to bring back Tanjung Bidara’s 1970s glory days.

“All these are in line with preparations to enhance the quality of tourism products to herald Visit Melaka Year 2024,” he said after officiating the Jelajah Fit Malaysia programme at Tanjung Bidara today.

The event saw nearly 10,000 participants engaging in various sports activities such as cycling, Muay Thai, running and aerobics.

Rauf said sports and fitness-related activities had the potential to foster family bonds and strengthen the spirit of unity among the people.

He advised the public to fully utilise the sports and recreational facilities provided by relevant agencies and organisations throughout the state.

“There are numerous recreational places available in the state, such as Tanjung Bidara Beach, Ayer Keroh Botanical Garden, Tun Fatimah Stadium and Hang Jebat Stadium, among others.

“It doesn’t cost much to stay healthy and active,” he added.