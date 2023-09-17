Akademi Nusantara’s Azmi Hassan says the current opposition is already relatively quiet when it comes to policies.

PETALING JAYA: Two political analysts have dismissed calls for the government and the opposition to sign a confidence and supply agreement (CSA), saying it will not benefit the nation.

Akademi Nusantara’s Azmi Hassan said the real responsibility of the opposition is to act as a check and balance on Putrajaya. However, he told FMT he does not even see Perikatan Nasional playing that role presently.

“They only criticise things, but not for the good of the people or betterment of the nation. They are complaining about political matters for their own party’s wellbeing.

“The opposition has been very quiet (on policy matters), and this is without a (CSA). I’m afraid that, with a (CSA), there will be an even quieter opposition.

“So I don’t see any reason for the government to sign a (CSA) with the opposition as the latter isn’t doing (its) job,” he said.

Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs agreed that Putrajaya should ignore calls for a CSA with PN.

This comes after the Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (Abim) urged the government and the opposition to strike a CSA to foster reconciliation, focus on improving the economy and advance reform.

Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir also suggested that Pakatan Haparan “push” Umno out of the government and sign a CSA with PN or get the opposition coalition to join the federal administration as the party that represents the Malays.

However, Oh dismissed Mukhriz’s suggestion, saying such a proposal would not work.

“DAP and perhaps even Amanah would not like to be in the same coalition – (even) a ruling one – with a radicalised PAS, as opposed to a previously moderate version of the Islamic party,” he said.

On the other hand, Azmi said PN could still join the unity government, which was what the King had initially proposed in November, without having to force Umno out.

He said that like PN, PH was in the not-so-distant past a sworn enemy of Umno but are now key allies.

“Currently, I don’t see any reason for Barisan Nasional to pull out from the government, though Umno Supreme Council member Isham Jalil says otherwise.

“If Umno does pull out and go solo at this juncture, the next test would be the Oct 7 Pelangai by-election. Umno would be decimated in Pelangai without PH’s help.”