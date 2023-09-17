Menteri besar Saarani Mohamad says at present most tourists flew from Singapore or Senai to Ipoh.

IPOH: The state government is currently in discussions with several airline companies to increase the number of direct flights from Asean nations to Ipoh, says menteri besar Saarani Mohamad.

He said these discussions were part of preparations for the Visit Perak Year 2024 to draw more foreigners to visit the state.

“Currently, the routes primarily include flights from Singapore to Ipoh and from Senai (Johor) to Ipoh.

“Therefore, as part of Visit Perak Year 2024, we have been in talks with several airline companies as a result of the increase in demand from tourists.

“It will enable tourists to fly directly to Ipoh without having to transit through KLIA,” he said after officiating the Youth Friendly Carnival at the Indera Mulia Stadium here today.

Saarani said the state aims to attract eight million domestic tourists and 350,000 international tourists.

They are expected to contribute RM10 billion to the tourism sector.

Saarani said the state government has allocated RM7 million to Tourism Perak to assist tourism sector entrepreneurs in upgrading and improving facilities for tourists.

He said the allocation had also been used to restore the Pasir Salak Historical Complex, a key tourism attraction since its establishment in 1990.

“The allocation was provided in June this year.

“We hope the funds disbursed will be utilised effectively by entrepreneurs to ensure the facilities provided are of the highest quality,” he added.