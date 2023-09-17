The member of the ‘Selamatkan Malaysia’ organising committee says many support the idea of having more protests in Permatang Pauh and Bagan Datuk.

KUALA LUMPUR: More “Selamatkan Malaysia” rallies will be held in Permatang Pauh and Bagan Datuk if the government ignores demands over Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s conditional discharge in his Yayasan Akalbudi corruption case.

Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz, a member of the rally’s organising committee, claimed that many protesters who took part in yesterday’s rally in Kuala Lumpur said they were ready to support subsequent rallies.

He also told FMT that more pressure will be put on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the government if they ignore the movement’s demands and “refuse to fix the situation”.

Permatang Pauh has long been considered the stronghold of Anwar’s family, who represented the seat from 1982 until last year, when Nurul Izzah failed in her bid to defend it against PAS’s Fawwaz Jan.

Bagan Datuk is the parliamentary constituency held by Zahid since 1999.

Yesterday, hundreds of rally-goers marched from Kampung Baru to the Dang Wangi police headquarters to file a report on the discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) given to Zahid on Sept 4.

High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah granted Zahid the DNAA after the deputy public prosecutors applied for it.

In delivering the ruling, Sequerah said the prosecution cited several reasons, including the need to carry out further investigations and the formation of a royal commission of inquiry to investigate the contents of a memoir written by former attorney-general Tommy Thomas.

Anwar has insisted on several occasions that he had no hand in the court’s decision and that the attorney-general’s chambers had acted independently in handling the case.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.