Johor police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat says there is a 15% increase in the number of cases to 2,079 since Jan 1 this year.

JOHOR BAHRU: Despite the publicity blitz in the media, online fraud cases in Johor increased by 15.5% to 2,079 cases since Jan 1 this year.

This was compared to 1,800 cases during the same period last year, said Johor police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat.

He said the victims had lost RM71.9 million since the beginning of this year compared with RM57.01 million during the same period last year.

Kamarul said most of the cases involved online purchases (485 cases), followed by non-existent investments (382), phone scams (368), job offers (361) and non-existent loans (338).

“A total of 478 out of 2,079 cases were reported by victims to the National Scam Response Centre,” he said in a statement today.

Kamarul advised the public to be more vigilant when conducting dealings online to avoid becoming a victim of fraud.

He said the public should first check the phone number and bank account used by the suspect through the “Semak Mule” app provided online by the commercial crime investigation department.

“The public is also urged to always follow the department’s social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to find out the latest modus operandi for commercial crimes.

“If you have become a victim of fraud, immediately call the National Scam Response Centre at 997 so that early action can be taken to block the outflow of money from the suspect’s account,” he said.