A witness heard three gunshots at about 5.30pm before discovering a man covered in blood in a Mitsubishi Triton.

PETALING JAYA: The owner of a workshop is believed to have been shot dead this evening in front of a shop selling vehicle spare parts in Machang, Kelantan.

According to Utusan Malaysia, the victim who was in his 30s, was found dead in the driver’s seat of a Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck.

A witness, Zulkarnain Abdullah, said he heard three consecutive gunshots at about 5.30pm when he was inside a sundry shop several metres away from the scene of the crime.

“I immediately rushed outside after I heard the gunshots and saw two cars speeding away.

“I then left the shop and peered into the Triton where I saw a man covered in blood and unconscious,” the 27-year-old said.

Members of the public then alerted the police of the incident.

Meanwhile, the victim’s uncle, Zuki Ibrahim, said he found out about the incident after being informed by the victim’s wife.

“I was told that he had gone to the spare parts shop because he owned a workshop in Pasir Puteh,” he added.