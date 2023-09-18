Chegubard says a report will be lodged with the attorney-general’s office and police because the investigation is against the country’s constitution.

PETALING JAYA: Several Perikatan Nasional members who participated in the Selamatkan Malaysia rally over the weekend have been summoned to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

Syarul Ema Rena Abu Samah, better known as Ratu Naga, and Badrul Hisham Shaharin, or Chegubard, are among those summoned.

Syarul Ema said she had been called to the police station tomorrow at 10am to have her statement recorded.

Meanwhile, Badrul said in a statement that he and three other activists had been called in by the police to have their statements taken on Wednesday.

“It is expected that the list may grow, especially after the first group with Tun Faisal (Ismail Aziz) were called in this morning,” he said.

Bersatu leader Tun Faisal is a member of the rally’s organising committee. The rally was organised by PN Youth.

Badrul said the group acknowledged that the police were carrying out their duties and were under pressure from the government.

“However, the right to assemble peacefully is a constitutional guarantee enshrined in Article 10(1)(b) of the Federal Constitution. Therefore, any action that goes against the nation’s constitution is a crime.

“The attorney-general’s office’s instruction to police to open the investigation papers is also clearly wrong.

“So, on Wednesday, a report will be lodged with the attorney-general’s office and the police, because the investigation is against the country’s constitution,” he said.

On Saturday, hundreds of protesters gathered at Masjid Jamek Kampung Baru and marched to the Sogo shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur.

The rally ended with a police report filed by the organising committee at the Dang Wangi police station against the conditional discharge granted to deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in his corruption case.