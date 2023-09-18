The popular preacher says he will leave it to the police to investigate the matter.

PETALING JAYA: Preacher Ebit Irawan Ibrahim Lew, better known as Ebit Lew, has filed a police report regarding allegations he believes to be defamatory against him.

Ebit said he filed the report at the USJ 8 police station in Subang Jaya regarding the “extremely baseless and outrageous slander”.

“I am leaving it to the police to investigate and take further action,” he said in a Facebook post.

He said his lawyers have also been notified of the matter.

Ebit is believed to have lodged the police report over a recent viral video which featured an interview with a woman from a neighbouring country, who had previously received his assistance, Berita Harian reported.

In the video, the woman claimed she was sexually harassed by a well-known independent preacher from Malaysia when she first arrived in the country earlier this year.