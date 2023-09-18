Community leader Michael Singho says even the existing report, which is more than 25 years old, has been ignored.

PETALING JAYA: A community leader in Melaka has called on KAJ Development, the developers of the Melaka Gateway project, to apply afresh for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) concerning the development.

“The developers used an EIA report from 1997, (although) Melaka Gateway wasn’t even a concessionaire at the time,” said Michael Singho, president of the Malacca Portuguese-Eurasian Association (MPEA).

He said an updated EIA report would identify the project’s impact on the shoreline where many fishermen from the community earn their livelihood.

“The separating channel between Pulau Melaka, Melaka Gateway and the main road is clogged with mud and pollution. The flushing mechanism of this area has not been looked into,” said Singho.

He also said fishermen can no longer fish for cockles in the area due to the depth of the mud.

According to Singho, land reclamation undertaken as part of the Melaka waterfront economic zone (MWEZ) plan did not even abide by the 1997 report, which sets out the minimum separation distance that ought to exist between the project and the Portuguese settlement.

“In the report, it’s stated very clearly that the (reclaimed) islands have to be at least 750 metres away from the Portuguese Settlement. They are now 150 metres away.

“They need to take correctional steps because it has already been proven that the project is affecting the shore, the environment and our handfish,” said Singho.

Science and marine environment expert Dionysius Sharma said a macro EIA report would help to determine the effects of the projects on the ecosystem and its possible solutions.

“We strongly urge the developers to obtain the necessary documentation before proceeding with the construction of the Melaka International Cruise Terminal,” said Sharma.

In April, a memorandum was submitted to natural resources, environment and climate change minister, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, by Save Our Seashores Melaka outlining various concerns and suggestions.

The proposals include a moratorium on all EIA reports until an environmental audit has been passed, as well as stricter enforcement and monitoring of all land reclamation projects along the Melaka shoreline.

Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong said amendments will be made to the plan according to the memorandum, but did not clarify which suggestions will be followed.

“We are not against any development but if it is going to be costing us the eventual loss of our (Melaka-Potuguese) heritage, then I think we should pursue legal avenues,” said Singho.