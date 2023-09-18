The master plan will function as a reference for state and local authorities for development along the ECRL line and around its 20 stations.

PETALING JAYA: The government has approved a master plan to drive development along the 665km-long East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said the master plan is a long-term land use planning document for development along the ECRL line and around its 20 stations.

Outlining development plans until 2040, the document would function as a reference for state and local authorities, the prime minister said.

“It is expected that this will help attract investments that will serve as a catalyst for sustainable development and towards ensuring a balance in development between the east and west coast of the peninsula,” he said in a statement.

Anwar said this was decided by the national physical planning council at a meeting he chaired today. He was joined by, among others, deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, transport minister Loke Siew Fook, economy minister Rafizi Ramli, as well as the menteris besar and chief ministers of every state in the peninsula.

The prime minister said the council also agreed to improve the government’s approval process for the construction of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations by issuing a guideline on the matter.

While Putrajaya had aimed to build 10,000 public EV charging facilities across the nation by 2025, Anwar said only 1,246 are currently operating.

“This charging infrastructure is very important for the transformation of our automotive sector.

“Under our National Energy Transition Roadmap, Malaysia is aiming for EV use to reach 38% in 2040 and 80% in 2050. This needs to be supported by the provision of the necessary infrastructure.”