The Act has created cumbersome burdens on organisers and individuals participating in public assembly, says the group.

PETALING JAYA: The National Human Rights Society (Hakam) says successive Malaysian governments have an established pattern of exploiting the Peaceful Assembly Act (PAA) to curtail public discourse.

Hakam president M Ramachelvam said the PAA had created “cumbersome burdens” on organisers and individuals participating in public assembly.

“The harassment of peaceful protesters through systemic and procedural processes is in direct breach of the Federal Constitution.

“The recording of statements of the organisers and individuals who gave speeches during the rally is a form of governmental quashing of dissenting voices,” he said in a statement today.

Ramachelvam reminded the government that the right to freedom of assembly is guaranteed under Article 10(1)(b) of the Federal Constitution, which provides that all citizens have the right to assemble peacefully and without arms.

It called on the government to respect the Federal Constitution and ensure safe and healthy public participation in a democratic society.

Hakam’s statement follows the police’s investigation of the organisers of the Selamatkan Malaysia rally held last Saturday. Around 20 people have been summoned to have their statements recorded.

Hundreds of protesters marched from Masjid Jamek Kampung Baru to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters on that day.

The organising committee had filed a report against deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who was given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal in his Yayasan Akalbudi corruption case.

Previously, home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the organisers did not “respect the spirit of tolerance” when they chose to hold the rally on Sept 16, which coincided with Malaysia Day.

Those who attended the rally included Badrul Hisham Shaharin, better known as Chegubard, Bersatu information chief Razali Idris, Pejuang information chief Rafique Rashid Ali, Taman Medan assemblyman Dr Afif Bahardin, and PAS Youth information chief Nazir Helmi.