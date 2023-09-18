This follows heavy criticism from various quarters who allege government interference in the deputy prime minister’s Yayasan Akalbudi graft case.

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is expected to answer all queries regarding the discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) granted to his deputy Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in the Dewan Rakyat tomorrow.

“Will the prime minister answer? He is here and he gave the nod, which means he will answer.

“God willing, he will be in (the Dewan Rakyat) between 2.30pm to 3.30pm tomorrow,” said law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said.

The Pengerang MP was responding to Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Bahru), who asked whether Anwar would be answering questions regarding Zahid’s conditional discharge.

Earlier this month, Zahid was granted the conditional discharge on all 47 of his corruption, criminal breach of trust and money laundering charges.

He had been accused of embezzling millions of ringgit from his foundation, Yayasan Akalbudi, and accepting bribes for various projects during his tenure as the home minister between 2013 and 2018.

Anwar has repeatedly stated that he did not issue any instructions to the then attorney-general (AG) Idrus Harun and did not interfere in the decision-making process.

Ahmad Terrirudin Salleh, who is the new AG, also asserted that the decision to seek the conditional discharge for Zahid was made to prevent any miscarriage of justice.

However, criticism has emerged from various quarters, including government and opposition MPs, who have alleged government interference in Zahid’s case.