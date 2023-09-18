Adam Ariff Roslan says US$20 million was then transferred from the account to Najib Razak between February and June 2011.

KUALA LUMPUR: A Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) analyst told the High Court in Najib Razak’s 1MDB trial that an account registered under a “Prince Faisal Turki Al Saud” was used to receive funds from Low Taek Jho’s (Jho Low) firm.

Adam Ariff Roslan said this was based on his analysis of bank documents.

He said “Prince Faisal” held an account at Riyad Bank, receiving US$12.5 million (RM58.6 million) on Feb 18, 2011 and received US$12 million on June 10 the same year from Low’s Good Star Limited.

Adam noted that about a week later, on Feb 23, 2011, a sum of US$10 million from the account was transferred to Najib’s AmBank current account ending with the digits 694.

On June 13, another US$10 million was deposited into Najib’s account.

The prosecution had said in their opening statement that “Prince Faisal” was a close associate of Najib, Low and another person known as “Prince Turki”.

Adam also said that in 2009, 1MDB deposited US$700 million into Good Star and sent another US$300 million to 1MDB and PetroSaudi’s joint account.

Najib is standing trial for 25 charges of abuse of power and money laundering with alleged 1MDB funds amounting to RM2.28 billion deposited in his AmBank accounts between February 2011 and December 2014.

The hearing continues before Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah on Tuesday.