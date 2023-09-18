Premier Abang Johari Openg says the APs will allow the state to import 1,000 EVs and hydrogen-powered vehicles.

PETALING JAYA: Sarawak is expected to be the first state to receive approved permits (AP) from Putrajaya to import hydrogen-powered and electric vehicles (EVs).

Premier Abang Johari Openg said the APs would allow the state to import 1,000 EVs and hydrogen-powered vehicles, The Borneo Post reported.

“This is the first incentive that they are giving, and they are giving this to Sarawak first.

“With these APs, it will enable us to promote EVs and hydrogen-powered vehicles in the state,” he was quoted as saying.

Abang Johari also said that the federal government had agreed to give a tax exemption for EVs and hydrogen-powered vehicles.

In January, The Borneo Post reported the Association of Malay Vehicle Importers and Traders of Malaysia (Pekema) as saying that they were confident it could source and supply EVs for the Sarawak market.