Defence minister Mohamad Hasan says these ‘checkpoints’ were laid out in its sixth supplemental contract with the main contractor, BNS.

KUALA LUMPUR: The defence ministry says it has a “threshold” for the navy’s troubled littoral combat ship (LCS) project to determine its success or failure.

Its minister Mohamad Hasan said the sixth supplemental contract, signed with Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd (BNS) on May 26, includes specific “checkpoints” that must be met to gauge the project’s viability.

“These checkpoints serve as the ‘threshold’ overseen by the government, providing clear guidelines for the government’s prerogative to terminate the project,” he told the Dewan Rakyat in his winding-up speech of the 12th Malaysia Plan mid-term review.

“One example of these checkpoints is the completion of the detailed design by BNS.”

Mohamad, also known as Tok Mat, was responding to Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz’s (PN-Tanah Merah) suggestion last week for the government to set a failure threshold for the project.

MORE TO COME

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.