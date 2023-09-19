The Amanah communications chief says the party has submitted a few names from its current lineup of MPs.

PETALING JAYA: Amanah vice-president Adly Zahari is not the only person put forward by the party to replace the late Salahuddin Ayub as domestic trade and cost of living minister, party communications director Khalid Samad said.

“His is just one name. We don’t have many MPs and we have only selected from our parliamentary line-up,” Khalid told FMT.

The former Shah Alam MP said the final decision lay with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Previously, Utusan Malaysia quoted Hulu Langat MP Sany Hamzan as saying that Adly, who is a former Melaka chief minister, was the party’s choice to fill the post left by Salahuddin.

Adly is currently deputy defence minister and Alor Gajah MP.

Meanwhile, a minister, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said two others, in addition to Adly, might be under consideration.

“Yes, Adly’s name was suggested as hierarchically he is second in command. For me, personally, he is also quite suitable as he will shine like Salahuddin.

“The other two being tipped for the post are Aminolhuda Hassan and Dzulkefly Ahmad,” he said, adding that the announcement would be made very soon, possibly before the Pelangai by-election in Pahang.

On Friday, Anwar said no decision had yet been made about the vacancy.

Sabah and Sarawak affairs minister Armizan Ali is temporarily taking care of the portfolio after the death of Salahuddin, who suffered a brain haemorrhage and died on July 23.