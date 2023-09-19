The government spokesman responds to the Muar MP’s criticisms of the government for not providing equal allocations to opposition MPs.

PETALING JAYA: Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman should ask opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin why opposition MPs have yet to receive the allocations they have been asking for, says Fahmi Fadzil.

The government spokesman said deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof had already asked opposition MPs in May to present their suggestions on the amount of allocations they need.

According to news reports, Fadillah had also asked them to engage in negotiations on allocation matters.

“The process is already there, so settle the negotiations first. But the issue is that the opposition has yet to provide its suggestions (to the government) until today.

“So to Yang Berhormat Syed Saddiq and others, if you would like to know why opposition MPs have yet to get their allocations, ask the opposition leader (Hamzah),” said Fahmi in a video post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Fahmi was responding to the Muar MP’s attack on “NATO (no action, talk only) government”, which he claimed had failed to guarantee equal allocations for all MPs and mandate ministers to declare their assets.

The sole Muda MP also accused Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of not living up to the promise made last year that he would not drop graft cases faced by politicians if he was made the 10th prime minister.

Responding to Syed Saddiq’s comments on the asset declaration issue, Fahmi said the prime minister is working with various agencies, including the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, to revamp the process to be more transparent.

“If you (Syed Saddiq) want to get more details, pose a question in the Dewan Rakyat to be answered during Prime Minister’s Question Time,” he said.

Commenting on the corruption cases, Fahmi said the unity government has never interfered in any court cases faced by high-profile politicians such as Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Muhyiddin Yassin.

Fahmi, who is also the communications and digital minister, said both the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) and law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said have explained the conditional discharge given to Zahid in his Yayasan Akalbudi corruption case.

He said the AGC has the power to institute, conduct or discontinue any court proceedings, as guaranteed under the Federal Constitution.

“Maybe Syed Saddiq could not accept this,” he said.