This follows the death of assemblyman and former state minister Talib Zulpilip on Sept 15.

PETALING JAYA: The Election Commission (EC) has been notified of a vacancy for the Jepak state seat in Sarawak following the death of its assemblyman, Talib Zulpilip, on Sept 15.

EC secretary Ikmalrudin Ishak said a special meeting will be held on Sept 25, chaired by the commission’s chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh, to discuss matters such as dates for the by-election and nominations.

“According to Article 21(5) of the Sarawak constitution, the Jepak seat will need to be filled within 60 days from the day it was vacated, which will be determined by the EC,” he said in a statement today.

Talib, 72, was also a former minister for integrity and ombudsman in the Sarawak chief minister’s office.

He won the Jepak seat in the 2021 state election with a majority of 4,243 votes.