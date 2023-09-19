Philomena Dexcyln Siar says sport is an indispensable tool for national unity.

PETALING JAYA: Philomena Dexcyln Siar, the first Sarawakian to win an Asian bodybuilding championship title, has faced many struggles throughout her career.

A victim of sexism due to her choice of sport, the Asian gold medallist said she initially kept her sporting aspirations under wraps because of objections from friends and family.

“When I told my mum that I had started going to the gym, she asked me: ‘Why are you doing this? Do you want to be a man?’

“This is the assumption many people have when I tell them that I am involved in this male-dominated sport. I won’t lie. It is a very, very lonely journey. It comes with hurt,” she said in an interview with FMT.

Philomena said she began to feel distanced from friends and family members after changing her diet and daily routine.

However, over time, they came around and supported her as she soldiered on in pursuit of her goals.

“I sacrifice a lot in terms of time and energy, even mentally and emotionally. I spend a lot on my diet, and competitions are not cheap. It takes a lot to succeed as an athlete,” she said.

Starting relatively late at age 33, Philomena showed resilience despite suffering a major setback in her competitive debut after ranking last in a 2018 competition.

However, a change in her diet plan and an analysis of her strengths and weaknesses under coach Malvern Abdullah made a difference.

Four months later, she ranked sixth out of 13 contestants at the Southeast Asian Championship, which boosted her morale.

Earlier this month, aged 40, she emerged victorious at the 55th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships in Nepal.

Standing on the winners’ podium to receive her cherished gold medal, Philomena said she realised how sport is an indispensable tool for national unity.

“We come from many backgrounds, races and religions, but when we stand there representing the country internationally, we do not think about any of that. We are Malaysian,” she said.

Philomena said her mental strength has helped her surmount various obstacles and difficulties.

“Never underestimate the power of your brain and mental state, because that is the one that determines whether you are a successful athlete,” she said.

She also said she derives motivation from multiple failures.

“Success is measured not by how hard one falls, but how they get up from failure,” she said.