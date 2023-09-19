Ticket price decisions are for the carrier to make, says the transport minister.

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will not interfere in Malaysia Airlines’ air ticket prices, says transport minister Loke Siew Fook.

Bernama reported him as saying that the carrier must make the decision, taking into account several considerations.

Loke added that Malaysia Airlines, which is currently restoring its full meal service, cannot be associated with any low-cost carrier due to its image as a national airline.

“I have even suggested to Malaysia Airlines that the affected passengers should be given additional services, such as awarding them extra points.

“I am sure the airline’s services and food can be improved. We don’t deny that there needs to be improvements.”

Loke said this in response to a suggestion from Ronald Kiandee (PN-Beluran) in Parliament today for the airline to lower its airfares while it deals with its catering problems.

He said Malaysia Airlines would gradually restore its meal services.

“It is true that there are routes that saw food packs being given, but some routes have fully recovered.

“For example, I boarded the flight to Kuching last week and the meal service had been restored,” Loke added.