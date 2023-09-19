Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman says he was informed by the Implementation Coordination Unit that the funds were withdrawn.

KUALA LUMPUR: The education ministry has affirmed its commitment to developing infrastructure in all schools, following the claim by Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Muda-Muar) of projects being halted after he joined the opposition.

Education minister Fadhlina Sidek said there may be delays to these infrastructure projects, but none would ever come to a complete halt.

“So, if you want to be an MP, you must be responsible once you enter Parliament. You must ensure that your facts are accurate.

“Don’t enter this chamber and complain based on hearsay, saying ‘I heard this, I heard that’. That’s not right,” she said during her winding-up speech on the 12th Malaysia Plan mid-term review.

Fadhlina was responding to issues raised by MPs during the debate on the 12MP mid-term review, including dilapidated schools and school construction delays.

On Thursday, Syed Saddiq alleged that the construction of four school halls in his constituency had been halted after he withdrew support for the unity government.

“I have heard that merely because I decided to join the opposition, and despite this matter having been approved months ago, there are rumours circulating that they want to block and stop the construction of these new halls,” he had said.

Tan Kar Hing (PH-Gopeng) interrupted Fadhlina’s response today, saying he assumed her remarks were intended for Syed Saddiq.

“What concerns me is that such statements will continue to be made by opposition MPs, especially Muar.

“They attempt to link issues and create the perception that the government is being selective and neglecting opposition-held areas,” he said.

In response, Syed Saddiq stood up and cited Standing Order 36(6), which prohibits an MP from imputing improper motives to any other member of the House.

The Muda president claimed that he received confirmation from the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) about the construction of the halls being halted as soon as he joined the opposition bloc.

“The allocation was withdrawn,” he alleged.