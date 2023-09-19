The fire and rescue department says some of these trees fell on cars parked by the roadside.

PETALING JAYA: The Kuala Lumpur fire and rescue department responded to 10 cases of uprooted trees following heavy rain this evening.

Four cases involved trees falling on cars at Jalan 2/61, Bukit Segambut; Jalan 19/62B, Bandar Menjalara; Jalan Bukit Maluri 9, Taman Bukit Maluri; and Jalan 1, Taman Kepong.

The incidents occurred between 5pm and 7.20pm, the department said in a statement.

Nobody was reported to be injured.

The other six cases involved trees falling on the road following strong winds, disrupting traffic flow.

These other cases took place at Taman Sri Segambut, Bandar Menjalara and several areas in Kepong.

Yesterday, MetMalaysia said the southwest monsoon season had ended and replaced by the monsoon transition phase, expected to last until early November.

The country is expected to receive more rainfall, especially in the late afternoon and early evening, it said.

The country will also experience more rainfall during the northeast monsoon, which is expected to last from November until next March.