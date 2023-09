She succeeds Ahmad Terrirudin Salleh who is now the attorney-general.

PETALING JAYA: The Attorney-General’s Chambers has named Almalena Sharmila Johan and Suzana Atan as the new solicitor-general and solicitor-general II respectively.

In a brief statement, the AGC said their appointments would take effect on Oct 2.

“We would like to congratulate them on their appointments.”

Almalena succeeds Ahmad Terrirudin Salleh who was made the attorney-general earlier this month.

Suzana, meanwhile, takes over Almalena’s previous post as solicitor-general II.