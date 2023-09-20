Aminuddin Harun says the new condition is aimed at controlling the large number of strays in the state.

PETALING JAYA: Negeri Sembilan dog owners are now required to get their pets neutered before applying for ownership licences, says state menteri besar Aminuddin Harun.

He said the new condition was a preventive measure, as many areas in the state were now struggling with a growing number of strays.

Aminuddin, who is also the Sikamat assemblyman and Port Dickson MP, said the state executive council meeting discussed the issue today and agreed that it was a good proposal as some state governments had already taken similar steps.

“(The new requirement) will be conveyed to all local authorities to ensure that it can be implemented,” he said at a press conference after the state executive council meeting in Seremban.

Aminuddin claimed that some owners had been abandoning their dogs and this contributed to the stray population.

He said the new requirement was also to ensure owners would be more responsible.

“If you want to have dogs, go ahead, but neuter them so that we can control the population. Sometimes they give birth to as many as eight puppies, but only two are kept, and six are abandoned.

“They eventually become stray dogs, and this is unfair to others,” Aminuddin said.

He said that the NGOs involved in sheltering stray dogs supported the new requirement because they were no longer able to handle the large number of stray dogs in the state.