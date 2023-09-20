Dr Mahathir Mohamad reminded Kedah and the other states under PN to undergo a ‘leadership transformation’ as part of its agenda to strengthen the economy.

PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad briefed Kedah state government leaders about his economic development plans under the “SG4” grouping for more than two hours at the Kedah menteri besar’s official residence in Seri Mentaloon, Alor Setar, today.

Last week, Terengganu menteri besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said a grouping of Perikatan Nasional-led states, known as the “state government four” or “SG4”, was in the works, with Mahathir acting as its economic adviser.

In a statement today, Malay Proclamation secretariat chairman Khairuddin Abu Hassan said that various plans to develop Kedah’s economy were discussed during today’s meeting.

These included investment plans in sectors such as tourism, agriculture, infrastructure, and education.

Khairuddin said that during the meeting, Mahathir vowed to use his past experience in developing Malaysia to guide Kedah and the other three states under the “SG4” alliance.

Mahathir served as prime minister for 22 years under Barisan Nasional (from 1981 to 2003) and another 22 months when Pakatan Harapan came into power in 2018.

“Mahathir is determined to see Kedah, Terengganu, Kelantan, and Perlis progress to the level of other developed states on the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia,” said Khairuddin in a statement.

“This is to prove that the states in the ‘SG4’ alliance that are administered by Malay leaders can progress well.

“In essence, Kedah and the ‘SG4’ states have tremendous potential as they are rich in natural resources. They only require dynamic governance to achieve their goals.”

Khairuddin said Mahathir also reminded Kedah and the “SG4” states to undergo a leadership transformation, especially in the fight against corruption, as part of its agenda to strengthen the economy.

Analyst Azmi Hassan previously told FMT that he believed PAS wanted to use Mahathir to its benefit to give the state governments of Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu some economic credence and clout.