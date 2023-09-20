R Ramanan says every recipient of Mitra funds will have their details published on its website to promote transparency.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) has fully utilised its RM100 million allocation earmarked for various initiatives in 2023, says its chairman, R Ramanan.

Ramanan said the funds were channelled into initiatives like undergraduate study subsidies, early education programmes and dialysis assistance.

The other programmes included technical initiatives such as the Mitra drone operations, and data services and electrified automation advancement programmes, which seek to equip participants with technical skills and knowledge in these areas.

Mitra also had a programme distributing refurbished laptops to Tamil schools.

“In reviewing the past data, we can observe that a mere 35% (of Mitra’s funds) was utilised in 2016. This increased to 57% in 2017, but drastically fell to 1% in 2018.

“Thereafter, utilisation picked up again to 58% in 2019, and continued to rise, reaching 63% in 2020 and 73% in 2021. Last year, 63% of the funds were used.

“For 2023, we have already achieved a 100% rate,” Ramanan said at a press conference here today.

He also said every recipient of Mitra funds, regardless of the amount, will have their details published on the agency’s website.

“This proactive measure aims to circumvent confusion and foster a culture of transparency and accountability in fund allocation,” he said.

Ramanan also said Mitra is spearheading a poverty alleviation programme targeting impoverished Indian households in Kuala Lumpur.

This initiative will commence in Kuala Lumpur as the first phase, with plans to progressively extend it to other states in stages.

“This programme, supported by RM8.24 million in funds, seeks to uplift around 1,800 households identified via the e-Kasih system. This aligns with the prime minister’s directive to focus on alleviating poverty in the nation,” he said.

He also said Mitra will roll out a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) literacy empowerment programme in collaboration with the Malaysian Biotechnology Information Centre.

This initiative will see students at all Tamil schools provided with 11 editions of a bilingual science bulletin called “The Petri Dish” every two months.

“Additionally, two contests titled ‘Who wants to be a scientist?’ will be held, aiming to engage 1,000 Tamil school students from Standard 4, 5 and 6.

“This initiative, which spans a period of two years, is spearheaded by Mitra with the aspiration of increasing the exposure of Tamil school students to STEM-related activities,” he said.