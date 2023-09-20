Exco man Razali Idris hits back at the tourism minister for saying racial remarks by PN leaders are scaring off Chinese tourists.

PETALING JAYA: A Terengganu executive councillor has hit back at tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong King Sing for saying that racial remarks made by Perikatan Nasional leaders are scaring off Chinese tourists.

State tourism exco member Razali Idris said Tiong’s statement was baseless and that PN has never made such negative remarks.

“I don’t see tourists from China refraining from coming to Malaysia, as the number of tourists visiting Terengganu has surged,” Razali told FMT.

The Bersatu information chief said Tiong should not have made such a statement as each state helps in promoting their respective tourism destinations.

“Terengganu promotes itself in China, Europe and Thailand. We have never brought up any racial issues,” he said.

In the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, Tiong urged the opposition to work with his ministry to promote tourism, instead of playing with racial sentiments that could draw foreign tourists away.

He said he had received complaints from Chinese tourists, and that the racial remarks made by certain PN leaders made them hesitant about visiting Malaysia.

Kubang Kerian MP Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man also dismissed Tiong’s statement, pointing out that Malaysia remains a peaceful country without any serious political crisis.

“The government should instead focus on boosting its (tourism) promotion and attractiveness (to tourists),” said the PAS deputy president.