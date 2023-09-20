The seat fell vacant following the death of Barisan Nasional assemblyman Johari Harun in the plane crash near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam on Aug 17.

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional has named Kasim Samat as its candidate for the Pelangai state seat by-election on Oct 7.

Kasim will be getting a second shot at the seat, which is considered an Umno stronghold, having contested for it in the last general election.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Umno assemblyman and exco member Johari Harun in the plane crash near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam on Aug 17.

Nominations will be held on Saturday, with early voting set for Oct 3.

In the 15th general election, PN fielded Kasim, or better known as Cikgu Kasim, for the Pelangai seat.

He was defeated by Johari with a 4,048-vote majority in a four-cornered contest that also featured candidates from Pakatan Harapan and Pejuang.

At a press conference later, PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said Kasim was selected as he was a local and was once a teacher who taught at many schools in the area.

He also said while the constituency was considered a BN stronghold, there had been a steady increase in support for PAS based on the outcome of the last two general elections.

PN, he added, has seen its seats increased to 17 from eight in last year’s nationwide polls.

“That is a big deal and we hope Pelangai will continue to build on this momentum.

“Our candidate was born, bred, and lives in Pelangai. Pelangai people want a true-blue Pelangai assemblyman, not one who lives elsewhere,” he said.

Tuan Ibrahim said the Felda settlers, who make up a majority of the voters, have grown disillusioned with the BN government as many projects were abandoned and promises unfulfilled.

He said the second and third-generation Felda voters appeared to be supporting PN this time.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.