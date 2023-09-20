Health director-general Radzi Abu Hassan says 222 eateries were also shut down over hygiene issues.

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has issued compound notices amounting to RM2.8 million to those flouting dengue and tobacco control laws last month, health director-general Radzi Abu Hassan said.

He said the ministry had also ordered 222 eateries, or 3% of the 7,030 premises inspected, to close over hygiene issues.

“Enforcement action is the last resort taken by the ministry,” he said in a statement, adding that the public should also play their part.

Radzi said for offences related to dengue, 3,188 compound notices totalling RM1.59 million were issued, with an average of RM500 fine for each offence.

He said out of the total, 536 offenders were charged and 93 were convicted, with court-ordered fines totalling RM353,280.

For tobacco-related offences, a total of 9,230 notices were issued, of which 4,884 compound notices amounting to RM1.2 million were under the 2004 Control of Tobacco Product Regulations, he said.