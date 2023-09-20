Anifah Aman says Putrajaya should have paid the federal territory ‘more attention’ and set aside a bigger allocation for it.

PETALING JAYA: A senator from Sabah said he was disappointed that Labuan was left out of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) mid-term review tabled in the Dewan Rakyat recently.

Anifah Aman said that the government should have paid the federal territory “more attention” and set aside a bigger allocation for it.

The former federal minister said that the people in Labuan were putting up with the lack of essential basic amenities, like water and power supply.

“And if such issues are not tackled properly, it would be difficult to attract entrepreneurs outside Labuan to set up businesses and make Labuan the preferred choice for foreign investors,” he said when debating the mid-term review at the Dewan Negara today.

Anifah, who was appointed the Labuan Corporation chairman in June, went on to say that Labuan’s economy would flourish and there would be more job opportunities if there were foreign investments.

A thriving economy would also create economic spin-offs that would lead to better cash flows, he added.

“Without the proper infrastructure and basic amenities, it would be impossible for the people in Labuan to get out of the poverty trap, which would prevent the prime minister from achieving his goal to put an end to hardcore poverty.”

