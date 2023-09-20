Mujahid Yusof Rawa also suggests that the government introduce an anti-hate speech law.

KUALA LUMPUR: A senator has proposed the enactment of laws related to discrimination, such as the Anti-Discrimination Act, to ensure harmony among the community.

Senator Mujahid Yusof Rawa said further discussions needed to be held to ensure that the drafting of the Act would take into account the country’s plural society.

The former religious affairs minister also suggested that the government deal more firmly with the issues of racial and religious hate speech by introducing an anti-hate speech law.

“Without a specific law, racial and religious issues will continue to be played out, which may ultimately divide the society,” he said when debating a motion on the 12th Malaysia Plan’s mid-term review at the Dewan Negara.

“We have to put a stop to it… that’s why we need an anti-hate speech law.”

Meanwhile, senator Hatta Ramli suggested that the government establish a foundation or committee to oversee the development of wakaf land and spur the country’s Muslim economy.

He said such bodies could drive the development of wakaf land, including the 16% that had not been developed as reported in the mid-term review.

“We have wakaf land assets worth billions (of ringgit). With good planning, profits from activities on the land can be used to help the poor and the local community,” he said.

The Dewan Negara sitting continues tomorrow.