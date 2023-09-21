Menteri besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail says the scheme will allow second-generation Felda settlers to own homes.

KUANTAN: The Pahang government has agreed to declare 18 areas in the state as being under Felda’s Skim Tanah Rakyat scheme, said menteri besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

Of the 18 areas, 10 are located in the Felda Mempaga region in Bentong, and four each in the Jengka and Kuantan regions.

Wan Rosdy said he hoped the decision, made at the state executive council meeting yesterday, would help second-generation Felda settlers own homes with adequate infrastructure facilities.

“This scheme allows the new generation of settlers to build houses on land that will be granted to them by the state government, while the infrastructure will be provided by Felda,” Bernama quoted him as saying in a statement.

He said the land ownership transfers will be done in stages based on applications submitted to Felda.

The scheme is an initiative introduced by the Pahang government to help the rakyat own homes.