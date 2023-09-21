Bukit Aman criminal investigation department director Shuhaily Zain says the investigations were centred around 29 suspects.

KUALA LUMPUR: The three investigation papers on last Saturday’s Selamatkan Malaysia rally will be submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) tomorrow.

Bukit Aman criminal investigation department director Shuhaily Zain said that the investigations were centred around 29 suspects.

“The three investigation papers will be submitted to the AGC tomorrow for further instructions,” he said during a press conference at Bukit Aman.

The three investigation papers were opened under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 (PAA) and Section 505 of the Penal Code.

On Saturday, hundreds of protesters gathered at Masjid Jamek Kampung Baru and marched to the Sogo shopping mall.

The rally ended with a police report filed by the organising committee at the Dang Wangi police station against the conditional discharge granted to deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in his corruption case.

The police estimated that the rally was attended by approximately 800 to 850 people, with 16 individuals identified as having made speeches.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid previously said the rally organisers did not adhere to the requirements under the PAA.

In a Bernama report, he said police had recorded statements from 16 individuals identified as being involved in the rally.