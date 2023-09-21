The prime minister says the defence ministry could be looking at drones and helicopters, which are Turkey’s ‘area of specialisation’.

NEW YORK: Malaysia has expressed its willingness to purchase military equipment from Turkey.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the Malaysian Armed Forces Council will decide what to purchase from Turkey.

He said some of Malaysia’s military equipment had been purchased from South Korea previously.

“We could be looking at drones and helicopters … according to Turkey’s area of specialisation. However, I will leave it to the armed forces (to decide) on what is best,” Anwar said after a bilateral meeting with president Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Turkish House here yesterday.

Anwar, who is in New York to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, said it was up to the defence ministry to hold negotiations with the finance ministry and the Turkish government on the military equipment purchases.

“My policy, as I told the joint chiefs of staff, is we don’t want any interference on what to procure (and) what to acquire,” he said.

Anwar also said Erdogan has agreed to visit Malaysia in December.