The prime minister expresses Malaysia’s desire to cooperate in the fields of economy, education and food security, among others.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia will strengthen bilateral relations in various fields with Iran, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Bernama quoted Anwar as saying this in a meeting with Iranian president Seyed Ebrahim Raisi in New York, which was shared in a Facebook post today.

“In the meeting, I expressed Malaysia’s desire to enhance bilateral relations with Iran through cooperation in the fields of economy, education, food security, science and technology, and to explore the potential for new forms of cooperation,” Anwar said.

He said Malaysia also reaffirmed its commitment to conduct a joint commission meeting and joint economic commission meeting between the two countries to refine the potential scope of cooperation.

“Hopefully, relations between Malaysia and Iran will continue to be strengthened for mutual benefit, Insya-Allah,” he said.

Anwar is in New York to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.