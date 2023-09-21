Sarawak PN chief Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian says the two states contribute significantly to Malaysia’s petroleum revenue, but receive limited royalties and funds.

PETALING JAYA: Sarawak Perikatan Nasional chief Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian has urged the government to review the allocations of federal funds to Sabah and Sarawak.

In a Facebook post, Jaziri said the two states contributed significantly to Malaysia’s petroleum revenue, accounting for 68% of the total based on 2019 data.

Despite this, he said both states received limited royalties and federal allocations.

Jaziri, who is a senator, had earlier spoken on the matter in the Dewan Negara today during the debate on the mid-term review of the 12th Malaysia Plan.

He said the disparity was unjust to the people of Sabah and Sarawak as the states had contributed a substantial portion of the nation’s natural resources.

He called for the government to introduce a new and more equitable mechanism for fund allocations.