However, the education ministry did not confirm the incident or provide details of the measures taken by the school.

PETALING JAYA: A school which allegedly barred students from wearing other cultures’ traditional attire has taken “proactive steps” to address the issue, says the education ministry.

While the ministry did not confirm the incident, it said students are allowed to wear traditional clothes of their culture and that of others.

It also did not provide details of the “proactive steps” taken by the school.

“Referring to the viral issue reported by news portals, the school involved has taken proactive steps by holding discussions with the parents and students.

“Students are allowed to wear appropriate traditional clothing when attending cultural and artistic activities,” said the education ministry in a brief statement today.

It said students are also allowed to wear additional accessories such as bracelets, necklaces and others to complement the traditional attire.

Yesterday, FMT reported that a student claimed her school had barred its students from wearing the traditional clothes of cultures which were not their own.

Speaking to FMT, the student said the Klang Valley school did not allow its Indian students to wear sarees to the event.

She also claimed that Indian students wearing the holy thread were told to remove them from their wrists.

Screenshots of the discussions held in the school’s parent-teacher WhatsApp group, sighted by FMT, revealed that unhappy parents had been seeking an explanation from the teachers.