The political cartoonist says he hopes to buy the current government some time with his artwork.

KUALA LUMPUR: Political cartoonist Zunar, who was a vocal critic of the previous Barisan Nasional administration, has vowed to buy the current unity government some time through his artwork.

Zunar, whose real name is Zulkiflee Anwar Alhaque, said the Anwar Ibrahim-led administration needed at least a year to “clean house”.

“So I will start to produce cartoons for teenagers to help them understand the government’s policies,” he said at a forum held in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of the Reformasi movement.

Also present were Kota Anggerik assemblyman Najwan Halimi and Umno Supreme Council member Lokman Noor Adam.

Zunar, who was the executive producer and writer for the biopic “Anwar: The Untold Story” said the prime minister should be given a chance to “clean a messy house” and woo investors to pay off debts incurred by 1MDB – a topic which he had touched on often in his cartoons.

“And only then can you judge whether or not Anwar has carried out reforms.”

Zunar added that for reforms to take place, the current government must be kept in power.

“So I will do what I can to help.”

Later, when asked whether the conditional discharge granted to deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi would affect the Reformasi movement, Zunar said for now it was important to ensure that the government remained stable.

He said if Zahid was no longer at the helm of Umno, there could be political instability.

“Imagine if the group opposing Zahid wins, there will be no political stability.

“Because then, the (new) president can decide if the party wants to continue supporting Pakatan Harapan.”