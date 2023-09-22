Downpour causes river to overflow and flood the entire area of Kampung Padang Empang and Kampung Iboi.

ALOR SETAR: One hundred and two people from 33 families in Baling were evacuated to two temporary relief centres after their houses were inundated by flash floods following heavy rain last night.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) head of disaster management secretariat Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said the two relief centres were at Masjid Islahiyah Tawar and Masjid Binjul Luar.

“The relief centre at Masjid Islahiyah Tawar was opened at 11pm to house 91 victims from 31 families, and the centre at Masjid Binjul Luar was opened at midnight to provide shelter to 11 other victims from two families,” he said in a statement.

He said the downpour, which began in the afternoon, had also caused Sungai Ketil to overflow and flood the entire area of Kampung Padang Empang and Kampung Iboi.

The river’s water level recorded at Kampung Kuala Pegang at 8pm showed that it had surpassed the danger level of 36.19m.