The accused are a 16-year-old tahfiz school student and a 17-year-old.

PETALING JAYA: Two teenagers have claimed trial in the Ipoh magistrates’ court to two charges of raping a 14-year-old girl a week ago.

The duo – a 16-year-old tahfiz school student and a 17-year-old – pleaded not guilty after the charges were read before magistrate Farah Nabihah Dan.

According to Harian Metro, they were charged with raping the girl at a house on Jalan Gopeng, Kampung Sindu, at about 4.30pm on Sept 15.

They were also charged with committing the same offence at the same location at about 9.30am the following day.

They were charged under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code, which provides for up to 20 years in prison and whipping if convicted.

The court granted them bail of RM3,000 in one surety each and fixed Nov 1 for case mention while waiting for a medical report on the victim.

N Ganesan prosecuted while both accused were represented by lawyer Khazali Yin.