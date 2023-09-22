Deputy education minister Lim Hui Ying says 2 Chinese schools will get RM30,000 each and a Tamil school will receive RM50,000.

BENTONG: The education ministry has provided an additional fund of RM110,000 for upgrading facilities at three schools in the Pelangai state constituency, in Pahang.

Deputy education minister Lim Hui Ying said RM30,000 each had been given to SJKC Manchis and SJKC Telemong, while the remaining RM50,000 is for SJKT Ladang Renjok.

She said there are 25 Chinese schools in Pahang that receive public funds and RM1.46 million had been made available for them.

Some 20 Tamil schools have similarly received RM1.52 million in aid, she told reporters after handing over the funds to the schools concerned here.

Meanwhile, Lim said her visit to the affected schools today was also to monitor the progress of the toilet upgrading work in those schools.

She said the government had previously approved RM70,000 each for SJKC Manchis and SJKC Telemong and RM50,000 for SJKT Ladang Renjok.